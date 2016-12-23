Thousands Traveling for the Holidays at the Reno Tahoe International Airport

If you're traveling over the holidays, you are far from alone. According to AAA, nearly one third of the country will be crowding the nation's highways and airports between Christmas and New Year's.

The busy rush around the winter holidays is kicking into high gear this week. At the Reno Tahoe International Airport, thousands of people are checking in, bags are rolling, and the lines at security are growing as many try to get home to their families. Airport officials plan on Friday and Monday being the busiest times for travel.

"Get to the airport early. Contact your airline, especially this weekend before you come to the airport with the weather that we have there, it could have some impacts on flights. The wind is more of an issue for us than the snow typically," said Brian Kulpin, the spokesperson for the Reno Tahoe International Airport.

With inclement weather in the forecast, you want to be ready. Pack your carry-on luggage with security lines in mind. Laptops and liquids must come out separately to go through the screening checkpoints, unless you have TSA Precheck.

"In my experience, especially the larger airports, but even the smaller airports, the nice thing is you keep your shoes on, coat on, hat on, eyeglasses on, just empty your pockets. For a business traveler I have a laptop and I don't h ave to pull that out. It makes it a lot easier," said Jason Martin, traveling home to Washington.

Another way to make the journey back home easier is to keep the kids busy at the airport. Kristin Valadez comes prepared.

"We have a bag packed with things from the playroom or little things from the dollar store, just to make sure they have something every few minutes for a prize along the way," said Valadez.

It's predicted more than 6 million travelers will take to the skies to reach their destination. That is the highest volume for air travel in more than 10 years.