Nevada Ranks Last for Mental Health Care

When it comes to treating mental illness, Nevada ranks at the very bottom of the list, according to a new study.

The study, done by Mental Health America, took into account how many people in the state suffer from mental illness and how many of them have access to treatment. While Nevada doesn't have the most people with mental illnesses, it does fall dead last in terms of access to care.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness' Nevada branch is working to fix the system. And officials with NAMI say the first step is spreading awareness, and eliminating the stigma surrounding mental illnesses.

They say many people don't seek care because they are concerned about getting "labeled" and then being treated differently. In many cases, mental illness is not popularly regarded as the same as a bodily illness.

"We are asking that people understand that mental illness is the same thing," Ginger Paulsen, Executive Director of the Nevada NAMI said. "Your brain is an organ, and sometimes, through no fault of your own, with genetics or a chemical imbalance, things don't operate as they should."

Paulsen said Nevada historically has not invested as much as many other states in mental health treatment, from trained providers to facilities. And while she said we have a long way to go before the state is meeting the need, she mentioned one addition that would be a big step in the right direction: walk-in mental health crisis centers.

Those would be all-in-one treatment clinics, staffed with trained professionals, open to anyone in need. Paulsen said most of Nevada's surrounding states have them, and have seen positive impacts.

"That would take a lot of the heavy lifting off of our emergency rooms, as well as our jails, if we have a place for people to go that weren't endangering themselves or others, but just needed a place to get help," Paulsen said.

To see the full interview with Ginger Paulsen, tune in for Face the State. You can find airtimes here. Or you can watch it online after it airs, here.