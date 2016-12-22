Wolf Pack Hold On to Defeat UC Santa Barbara

The Nevada Wolf Pack defeated the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos 67-66 Thursday afternoon to wrap up the Holiday Hoops Classic and finish its nonconference schedule 11-2.

Sophomore Jordan Caroline was an animal on the boards, putting up 12 rebounds along with 20 points to record his fifth double-double of the season. Senior Marcus Marshall put up 25 points to lead the game, the sixth time the transfer has done that this season. Both earned all-tournament honors while Caroline was named the MVP. Sophomore Lindsey Drew put up 10 rebounds as well while Cam recorded three blocks for the ninth time this year.

The Wolf Pack got off to a slow start as UCSB jumped out to a 12-3 lead with 16:17 to play. While the Pack began to score, the Gauchos were maintaining their lead with just under 11 minute to play, up 21-13 despite two drained shots from the arch via Marshall. The Wolf Pack, fueled by the deep ball from Marshall, then went on a 15-4 run to take the lead at 28-27 with 5:33 to play, finishing the run at 17-4. The Gauchos would keep the Wolf Pack close for the rest of the half, taking a one point lead before the half as the Pack went into the locker room trailing 39-38.

Marshall came out in to start the second half and immediately hit a three, giving Nevada the 41-39 lead. It was the senior’s sixth three-point shot made, setting a season high for both himself and the team. The Pack wouldn’t give up this one so quick, expanding the advantage to five with 15:19 to play, up 46-41. The Wolf Pack held onto the same lead for most of the half until a deep three from UCSB’s Gabe Vincent put the Gauchos up 60-58 with just over three minutes to play.

The two teams stayed close for the rest of the half until senior D.J. Fenner took the line with just five seconds left as the Wolf Pack led 65-63. He drained the first to make it a three-point game. He drained the second to make it a tuck it away for the Pack. A three from UCSB went down as the clock hit zero, but the Wolf Pack would take the victory 67-66.

Nevada will start Mountain West play on Wednesday when it takes on San Jose State in Reno. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Lawlor Events Center.

Nevada Press Release