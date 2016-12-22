One Suspect Arrested After Standoff in Sparks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

One Suspect Arrested After Standoff in Sparks

One suspect is in custody after a standoff on Noreen Drive in Sparks on Thursday.

According to Lieutenant Scott Tracy, officers responded to the 1600-block of Noreen Drive just before 6 p.m. on reports of a residential burglary after a homeowner heard voices in his house. The suspect was caught exiting the home and taken into custody after a foot pursuit. No one was injured in the incident.

Officials have not positively identified the suspect, and there are no outstanding suspects. The suspect has been transported to the Washoe County Jail.

Express Street between Noreen Drive and Bluehaven Drive is closed due to police activity in the area.

Our reporter on scene tells Channel 2 that residents are not allowed to go to their homes.

We will continue to provide more details as they become available.

