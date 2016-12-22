Someone 2 Know: Christmas Lights Winner

The U.S. Geological Survey reports about 15 earthquakes occurred near Donner Lake early Tuesday morning.More >>
Utah Sen. Mike Lee has become the fifth Republican senator to oppose starting debate on the GOP health care bill. That deals another blow to party leaders hoping to push the top-priority measure through the Senate this week.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers say one person died after a fatal crash near US 50 and Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
The number of river rescues is piling up for the Reno Fire Department. Firefighters have rescued 38 people since January 1.More >>
The Supreme Court will take up New Jersey's bid to allow sports betting at its casinos and racetracks. Legal sports gambling is allowed in Nevada and three other states that already had approved some form of wagering before the federal law went into effect.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers say one person died after a fatal crash near US 50 and Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
A GoFundMe Account is set up online after the death of Hug High School alumni, and former NFL linebacker Ryan T. Jones.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is an injury crash on I-80 west of Verdi.More >>
A young bear was found in the backyard of a Reno home on Monday.More >>
