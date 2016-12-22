Expanding and Improving International Travel

The Kremlin is dismissing the White House's warning that the Syrian government is preparing a new chemical attack and that President Bashar Assad and his military "will pay a heavy price" if it goes ahead.More >>
The U.S. Geological Survey reports nearly 15 earthquakes occurred near Donner Lake early Tuesday morning.More >>
The local blood inventory has dipped significantly, according to United Blood Services. United Blood Services says all blood types are important but they’re specifically looking for O negative blood types.More >>
The nation's largest wildfire has forced more than 1,500 people from their homes and cabins in a southern Utah mountain area home to a ski town and popular fishing lake.More >>
In less than a month you can help save a life by giving blood. Our 10th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive is coming up on Wednesday, July 12th.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is a fatal crash near US 50 and Cave Rock.More >>
A GoFundMe Account is set up online after the death of Hug High School alumni, and former NFL linebacker Ryan T. Jones.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is an injury crash on I-80 west of Verdi.More >>
A young bear was found in the backyard of a Reno home on Monday.More >>
