Pet Adoptions Increase During Christmas Season

The Nevada Humane Society is seeing a spike in dog and cat adoptions, with Christmas just a few days away. As part of the "Home For The Holidays" program, the organization is hoping to find homes for 1,200 pets in Carson City and Reno.

"If you've been looking to adopt, now is the time," Kimberly Wade, Senior Manager of Communications and Events for the Nevada Humane Society said. "Bring that animal into your home. You know, let them be a part of the holidays with you, and truly, we're looking for people to make a commitment."

Wade says anyone who wants to adopt a pet, has to understand that it is for life.

"You want to be there for them like a marriage, through thick and thin," Wade said. "You want to be there for the animal through all their days."

June and Wesley Hardy are adopting a four-month-old puppy. Their daughter picked her out, after losing her dog to cancer, a few months ago.

"We saw this cute little puppy over there and she was ready for us to bring home another dog," June Hardy said. "She's been heart-broken and this puppy was so cute that we decided to come in here and adopt the dog."

The Hardys say the puppy's name will be Aria, after a character in "Game of Thrones". They said Aria is not a Christmas present, but she will be a nice surprise during the holiday season.

"It's perfect timing," June Hardy said. "We bought the red leash for Christmas. She's at work, today, so it will be a little bit of a surprise we got for her today."

Hardy says her daughter treated her dog like a member of the family, which is what the Humane Society wants.

"It's not about just bringing the animal home for the holidays," Wade said. "It's about bringing them home for the holidays and every day there after."

While that means providing food, snacks, toys, shelter and bedding, it also means taking care of the pet for the long haul.

"There's keeping them up to date on vaccines, making sure they're spayed or neutered," Wade said. "If you have any medical down the road, being able to provide for that animal."

So far, more cats are getting adopted than dogs. Wade says there are also more puppies and kittens, which is rare for this time of the year. While people usually want the younger animals, Wade says there are also people who want to rescue adult and senior dogs and cats.

"They're adopting all different breeds, all different ages, all different looks and we're really seeing a great variety of animals go to all of these wonderful homes," Wade said.

Wade says she doesn't recommend buying a pet as a Christmas present, unless the recipient has picked it out or unless the parents are choosing a pet to give to the family. Instead, there are pet gift certificates available. That allows people to give a dog or cat for Christmas, while allowing the recipients to choose which animal is best for them.