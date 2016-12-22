Reno Bighorns Players, Coaches Deliver Gifts to Children at Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Bighorns Players, Coaches Deliver Gifts to Children at Renown

The Reno Bighorns wrapped up their 2016 Season of Giving on Thursday with a gift delivery at the Renown Children’s Hospital. 

Bighorns players and coaches along with Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve delivered gifts to those spending their holiday season at the Children’s Hospital. 

All gifts were collected from the Bighorns Holiday Giving Tree and Teddy Bear Toss. 

Reno Bighorns games are scheduled until next April. For more information and ticket prices, go to http://reno.dleague.nba.com/

