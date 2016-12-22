'Things 2 Do!' This Weekend - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

'Things 2 Do!' This Weekend

Posted: Updated:

It is Christmas weekend and many of us will be spending time with loved ones whether it's at home, maybe at church, or even at a world-class magic show. Here are a few of your 'Things 2 Do!' this weekend. 

Illusionist Rob Lake

  • Harrah's Lake Tahoe
  • December 22 - January 7

The Brian Setzer Orchestra's 13th Annual Christmas Rocks Tour

  • A unique combination of rock and roll, rockabilly, and big band swing, Stray Cats frontman Brian Setzer kicks off the Christmas holiday with his 18-member orchestra, the first ever big band (complete with trumpet, trombone and saxophone sections) led by a guitar. Kick the holiday into high gear with a performance that will be the highlight of the season!
  • Grand Sierra Resort 
  • Saturday, 8 p.m.

Winterfest at Greater Nevada Field

  • Ice skating, Santa, and train rides are all at Winterfest this weekend! They will be open during the holiday. 

Christmas Church Services

