The Race is On for Toys For Tots

In a chilly unheated former dry-cleaner-store-now-warehouse in Reno, volunteer David is overwhelmed. He took a quick break and told us, "I would guess maybe 50,000 toys, I don't know. In the last two weeks I know we've put out at least 20,000-25,000 toys." We saw dozens of huge boxes today…some filled and ready to go out to families…some empty, waiting to be filled with toys picked up from shops and stores that take in donations. "Anything you can image comes in here."

There are bikes to board games. Cars to copters…dolls to “super hero” dolls…toy cash registers to toy trucks. This year marks the 100th anniversary of Toys For Tots nationwide, run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve distributing toys to kids whose parents can't afford them for Christmas…otherwise known as a labor of love. While David moves bins of toys, Don Enea works the phones, to schedule today's pickups: "Ah we're checking up on your boxes...are you full?"

Ken Santor, the “elf in charge”, plans today's pickups. Not every kid wakes up with a present under the tree…that's why Ken is here. This former Marine's been in charge for four years now. He's seen heartwarming moments and emotional setbacks. There was the theft of a trailer full of new toys in Reno two years ago, a theft that took over 300 toys right from the hands of kids who need them most. "We did locate it two or three days later, but unfortunately all the toys were gone. Never got anything back."

There were also years where donations were slow, along with abundant ones. This is one of the good years: "Hopefully this year, I'm pushing. I'd like to hit 90,000 toys." But as our local Toys For Tots expands, it’s getting a bit tougher for Don and Ken and Dave to get all the toys distributed. Can they do it this year? They say so far they are. With over 300 drop off locations, already they’re up to 290 pickups. As Santor told us, "I put on about 3,000 miles in three months, collecting toys."

The race is on as today, he heads to get a donation box at a Big O Tires. A good haul there, but there’s no time to go through them...it’s off to the next stop to pick up box #291. Ken tells me there's no way Washoe County’s needy kids are not going to have their toys under the tree Sunday morning.

Back at the warehouse, volunteers Dave and Don look forward to their only payoff...when some of the families come here with their kids, to pick up their presents. Don described the touching scene he’s seen before: "Oh they're overwhelmed with all the toys. I mean, wow, you know? All because the community steps up."