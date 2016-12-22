Stormy Christmas Weekend Forecast

Our next winter storm will impact both the Sierra and the valley floor Friday and Saturday with some of the snow being heavy at times. While we have a decent chance for snow in Reno, the majority of the snow will fall in the mountains, with snowfall rates reaching one to three inches per hour at times.

If you plan on driving for the holidays Thursday is the best day to do so, snow will already be piling up in the mountains by 7am. A Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra begins Friday morning and goes through Saturday afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory for the valley goes from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning and includes Reno and Sparks.



Models come out with updates multiple times in a 24 hour period, and the last three have scaled back the snow totals in Reno by a couple inches. However, they keep the snow heavy in the Sierra, and focus the heavier bands a little bit farther south.

With the low now tracking farther southwest instead of out of the northwest, there will be more shadowing than previously anticipated. Granted the storm is just now starting to develop in the Gulf of Alaska so we’ll still have to watch it very closely.

The mountains act as a blockade for the storms and will keep the majority of the snow in the Sierra. So here’s the forecast, anywhere between 18 to 36 inches above 7,000’, around a foot of snow at Lake Tahoe 6,500’, anywhere between two to five inches in the hills, up to four inches in Carson City, and between one to three inches for Reno and Sparks.



The snow will be steady in the Sierra on Friday with precipitation spilling over in Reno by the early afternoon. Initially it will fall as a rain/snow mix for the Truckee Meadows, with all snow falling once the sun goes down and a front moves through around 6pm. The models continue to show a light band of snow moving through Reno around 7am-9am Saturday as well. By Saturday afternoon, the snow will be more showery or pop up in nature.

Wind speeds will also be strong on Friday, especially in the morning with gusts around 40mph. Once the precipitation begins to fall in the valley, wind speeds should lessen. This is a strong cold front with highs only in the 30’s for Christmas weekend.

Christmas morning will be frigid with lows in the teens for the Reno area. You need at least an inch of snow on the ground to have a white Christmas, and I imagine there will still be some snow on grassy areas by then.

Caltrans’ snow removal crews will be working throughout the storm on summit passes and impacted Caltrans roadways. Caltrans permitted and trained chain installers on Interstate 80 can be identified by a reflective sign with their bib number. Valley area crews will be monitoring roadway drainage systems and motorists are advised that detours resulting from flooded roadways should be anticipated.

Severe weather may slow motorists, resulting in roadway congestion. Wet and slippery roadways reduce tire traction, especially at high vehicle speeds. Hydroplaning can result in loss of driver control. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and observe the following winter driving tips, which can also be found at http://www.dot.ca.gov/cttravel/winter.html:

WINTERIZE YOUR VEHICLE

• Check your tire pressure and tread depth to minimize sliding and/or hydroplaning.

• Replace the wiper blades and fill the windshield wiper fluid reservoir; be sure to use a winter formula to help de-ice windshields.

• If traveling to higher elevations, carry tire chains correctly size for your tires, in good working order and practice installing the chains before needing to use them.

• Have a full tank of fuel before traveling.

CARRY A TRAVEL KIT

• Have blankets, extra clothing, food and water, towels, a shovel, a flashlight, an ice scraper, a small bag of sand or kitty litter and road flares.

• If traveling with children, bring activity packs to help prevent driver distractions.

• Have a fully charged cell phone before leaving and carry a car charger.

DRIVE CAREFULLY

• Reduce speeds during winter weather and allow for additional stopping time.

• Turn on headlights to see and be seen and turn off cruise control.

• Avoid quick starts, stops and fast turns. Accelerate, brake and steer smoothly and gradually.

• Keep additional distance from other vehicles and do not tailgate.

• Watch carefully for snow removal equipment and don’t crowd the plow or sander.

• Use extra caution on bridges, overpasses and shaded areas; they may freeze first.

• If your vehicle begins to skid, steer in the direction of the slide and slowly remove your foot from the accelerator.

CHECK CONDITIONS FREQUENTLY

• Check out Caltrans' “QuickMap” for current road conditions and chain requirements at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov. A mobile version is also available.

• Motorists also can use the California Highway Information Network automated phone service by calling 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).

• Motorists can see real-time conditions before they hit the road by using our map of traffic cameras in the Sacramento Valley, up Interstate 80, U.S. Highway 50 and around the Tahoe Basin.

• For Interstate 80 and Highway 50 updates, follow Caltrans District 3 on Twitter and Facebook to receive the latest information about current roadway conditions.

• For forecast information, visit the National Weather Service website.

ANTICIPATE DELAYS AND CLOSURES

• Understand that winter weather and road conditions can change rapidly and allow for extra travel time or delay your travel until conditions improve.

• Make sure you share the route you intend to take with friends or family.

• Exercise patience and respect for other motorists.

