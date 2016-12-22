26 People Still Hospitalized After Deadly Berlin Truck Attack - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

26 People Still Hospitalized After Deadly Berlin Truck Attack

Berlin's state government says 12 people are still being treated for severe injuries after Monday night's truck attack on a Christmas market, and that an unspecified number of them are still in critical condition.
    
Another 14 people with less serious injuries were also still hospitalized, while 30 others have been discharged.
    
Twelve people were killed in the attack.
    
Berlin's state health ministry on Thursday raised the number of market attack victims treated in Berlin hospitals to 56, up from 48. It said some victims had reached hospitals on their own after the attack.
    
Organizers decided to reopen the market next to the central Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, though without party music or bright lighting.
    
Berliners and visitors have laid candles and flowers at the site in tribute.

