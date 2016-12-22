Reno Man Sentenced in Attempted Murder Case Involving Machete - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Man Sentenced in Attempted Murder Case Involving Machete

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that a Reno man was sentenced to 40 years in prison in a felony attempted murder case that involved a machete.

Authorities say 46-year-old Celestin Glenn Tappin was found guilty in April of one count of Battery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm, one count of Mayhem with the Use of a Deadly Weapon and one count of Attempted Murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon.

The DA's Office says Tappin used the machete to injure his 51-year-old roommate during a dispute in December 2016. 

Police say the unidentified roommate suffered serious non-life threatening injuries to his head, face and arms,

The sentence ensures that he must serve at least 16 years before he's eligible for parole. 

