Nevada Tops Towson for Win 10

Nevada Release

12/21/2016

Led by sophomore Cameron Oliver and senior Marcus Marshall, the Nevada Wolf Pack (10-2) defeated the Towson Tigers (7-5) 81-72 on Wednesday afternoon in the Packs first game of the South Point Holiday Hoops Classic.

Oliver and Marshall both tied for game high honors with 17 points. Oliver added 13 rebounds for his second double-double of the year. All of Marshall's points came in the second half as the senior found himself in foul trouble early in the game. Marshall also tied his season high with five three pointers. Freshman Josh Hall set a career high with his 15 points, while sophomore Jordan Caroline put up 14, falling just one rebound short of his fifth double-double of the year. Senior D.J. Fenner rounded out the double-figure scorers with his 10 points. A jumper early in the game from the four-year Wolf Pack player put him over 1,000 points as Fenner joined 25 other elite Wolf Pack athletes. The game marked the fourth time this season and the second straight game that Nevada saw five players score more than 10 points.

Nevada jumped out to a quick 7-2 lead with 14:55 on the clock, but Towson quickly tied it up at 11 just before a timeout was called with 11:45 to play in the first half. The two teams continued to battle it out and stay close until a deep three from Oliver put the Pack up four, forcing Towson to call a timeout with 5:40 on the clock, Nevada up 25-21. Despite Towson's best efforts to tie it up, hitting shots and earning and-ones, the Pack went into the half up 42-36 behind Hall's 13 points performance.

The Wolf Pack built its lead up even more to open the second half as Marshall joined the team on the court, in foul trouble early in the game. With 15:58 to play, the Pack led 51-39 as player after player passed 10 points. It was then that Towson began to pick it up, cutting into the Wolf Pack lead. With a timeout called at 12:21, the Tigers had pulled within five as Nevada led 53-48. Nevada wouldn't let the Tigers take the lead though, pulling away again to take a 67-53 lead with eight minutes to play. The Pack rode the lead all the way to the buzzer, taking down the Tigers 81-72.

Nevada will wrap up its nonconference schedule Thursday with a 2:30 p.m. PT game against UC Santa Barbara in the Holiday Hoops Classic.