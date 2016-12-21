Suspect in Officer-Involved Shooting in Reno Identified

One suspect is dead and two Reno police officers were injured in an officer-involved shooting in Reno on Wednesday.

Sparks Police say they were working with the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office and have identified the suspect as Raymond Salaiz, a 38-year-old resident of Washoe County.

According to a press release, Reno police officer responded just after 5 p.m. to the 400-block of Vine Street to investigate a person suspected of committing a recent burglary and arson. There was an altercation involving the suspect, a vehicle, and the officers and shots were fired.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Two Reno Police officers sustained minor injuries.

The Regional Officer Involved Shooting Protocol has been enacted. The Sparks Police Department is leading the investigation along with detectives from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

There are no outstanding suspects in this case. Investigators are continuing to gather information to determine what happened. Anyone with any information about this case or anyone who may have witnessed the incident, please contact Sparks Police detectives (775) 353-2231.