Andrew Clinger Investigation Turned Over to City Attorney's Office

The City of Reno says the investigation of former City Manager Andrew Clinger has been turned over the the City Attorney's office.

They say the City Attorney's office will review the report before it will be released to the public.

Officials say the investigation by Kamer Zucker Abbott is complete.

On August 4th, the City approved to hire outside counsel to investigate claims against Clinger who is accused of sexually harassing three women. The firm of Kamer Zucker Abbott was hired to manage the investigation.

A few days later, on August 8th Clinger went on voluntary leave, then expanded his planned absence through September 9. On September 9th, Mayor Hillary Schieve released the following statement: "It has been brought to my attention that Andrew Clinger has announced that he will be leaving the City Manager’s position effective October 9, 2016. We have accomplished many great things under Andrew’s leadership, and we want to thank him for his service to our city.”

A meeting was held on September 14 to discuss Clinger's termination of employment, a severance benefit package, and the release of legal claims. On the 15th, a separation agreement was reached.

The separation agreement ended Clinger's employment on October 10th.

The City says Clinger will be paid six months of severance, as well as $30,000 to cover his attorney fees. The total cost for the city is $227,885.18.

On November 16th, additional money for the investigation was requested and approved.

Throughout the investigation Clinger has maintained his innocence.

