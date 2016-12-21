Holiday Closures and Schedules

RTC transit services will be on a regular Sunday schedule on Christmas Day and for New Year’s Day. Administrative offices will be closed on Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 2 in observance of the holidays. RTC Passenger Services will also be closed on December 26 and January 2. Bus arrival information may be obtained by using the free “NextBus” app and at: www.rtcwashoe.com. The RTC Board of Commissioners wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season.

__________

The City of Reno administrative offices at Reno City Hall (1 East First Street) and the Reno Municipal Court (1 South Sierra Street) will be closed in observance of the Christmas holiday on Monday, December 26, 2016 and will also be closed on Monday, January 2, 2017 in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. This includes the Community Development department and City Attorney's Office.



Parks, Recreation & Community Services facilities:

Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center (1301 Valley Road) will close at 3 p.m. on December 24 and 31, and will be closed on December 25, 26, January 1 and 2.

McKinley Arts and Culture Center (925 Riverside Drive), Neil Road Recreation Center (3925 Neil Road) and Teglia’s Paradise Park Activity Center (2745 Elementary Drive) will be closed December 24 through 26 and December 31 through January 2.

Northwest Pool (2925 Apollo Way) will close at noon on December 24 and 31, and will be closed December 25 and 26 and January 1 and 2.

For more information about recreation facilities, call 775-334-2262.

__________

Sparks City Hall will be closed in observance of Christmas on Monday, December 26, 2016 and on Monday, January 2, 2017 for New Year’s. This includes the Community Services Department and City Attorney's Office both located at City Hall. The Sparks Municipal Court (1450 C Street), and Sparks Parks & Recreation Office (98 Richards Way) will also be closed on these days.

The City’s two community centers will have the following hours:

HOLIDAY CLOSURES/HOURS AT ALF SORENSEN COMMUNITY CENTER (1400 Baring Blvd)

Saturday, December 31: Noon to 4:00 p.m.

Monday, January 2, CLOSED

HOLIDAY CLOSURES AT LARRY D. JOHNSON COMMUNITY CENTER (1200 12th St.)

Friday, December 30: CLOSED

Monday, January 2: CLOSED

Friday, January 6: CLOSED

__________

Several Washoe County offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, for the observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.

The following will be closed:

Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex on Ninth Street in Reno

Washoe County Senior Services and the congregate meal sites

All Washoe County libraries will be closed on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in observance of the New Year's Day Holiday. In addition, libraries with Saturday evening hours will close at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Please go to www.washoecountylibrary.us to place a hold, renew a checkout, download eBooks, research databases and more.

Reno Justice Court, Sparks Justice Court, Incline Village Justice Court and Wadsworth Justice Court

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office - all administrative offices

Second Judicial District Court

Regional Animal Services shelter operations and office will be closed, but field operations will continue as normal.

Washoe County Health District

The following will be open:

The office of the County Clerk at the Washoe County Complex on Ninth Street and Wells Avenue in Reno will remain open Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, from 8 a.m. to midnight for the issuance of marriage licenses, fictitious firm names and notary bond filings, as well as property tax payments for the Treasurer’s Office. The Clerk’s Office will also be open Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

__________

Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) will be closed Sunday, January 1 and Monday, January 2 in observance of the New Year's Day holiday. All sites will reopen Tuesday, January 3. Registration for Spring Semester classes is available every day at schedule.tmcc.edu

__________

Plumas National Forest offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas Day and Monday, Jan. 2 for the New Year’s holiday. Visitors to the forest are advised to call ahead for road and weather conditions as winter has definitely arrived!