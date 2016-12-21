Holiday With Hero

Today in Carson City, hundreds of local children in need got a chance to hand pick something from his or her Christmas wish-lists. The 12th annual “Holiday With A Hero” event took place at the Walmart in our capital city. We tagged along for the inspiring shopping spree.

One by one, the kids came streaming into the store accompanied by a "hero" to help them shop. More than 200 boys and girls and almost as many law enforcement officers, military, fire and forestry personnel spent the morning shopping at the north Carson store.

Ten-year-old Jason walked right past the toys and started in the shoe department." ’Cuz I wanna get the stuff that I need first so that I can get the stuff that I want and I can calculate the money that I have”, he tells us with a very focused look in his eyes.

Many of these heroes have volunteered at this event for years and say they wouldn't miss it for the world.

Craig Erven with the Department of Alternative Sentencing for Carson City is shopping with five-year-old Austin. The two are laughing and wearing matching helmets with Mohawks. "Today is all about the kids, all about the kids and all about the kids”, says Erven. He tells us it’s a blessing to help at the event and says the shopping day allows the law enforcement officers to have a positive contact with kids.

Young Jason told us he likes seeing all the men and women who volunteer for the event and getting to shop; "It makes me feel a lot better and remember the true meaning of Christmas".

Today that holiday spirit was contagious. Mary Ellen Klette was about moved to tears and began offering hugs to the men and women in uniform. "This is just so blessed. Thank you all for doing this. This is wonderful" Klette said.

Each one of these Carson area kids, all from low income families, was given a $100.00 gift card to shop with, but the volunteers say they use the opportunity to connect with the children in other ways, too.

Capt. Mark Jewell with the U.S Air Force was shopping with two 10-year-old boys; "We all have different experiences that we can share with the kids and show them that life isn't where they are today, it's where they're going tomorrow."

The $25,000 needed for today's shopping event was donated during a ten week fund-raising campaign.