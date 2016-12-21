NDOC to Participate in Study to Help Lower Solitary Confinement

The Nevada Department of Corrections has been selected as one of five states to participate in a study to help lower solitary confinement, also known as segregation in our prisons.

"What it's going to do it'll refocus on good practices or what they call best practices around the country to how we treat mentally ill in prisons,” says James Dzurenda.

The director of the Nevada Department of Corrections says a grant from the Vera Institute of Justice will better help them study how to treat inmates so that they are reintroduced back into Nevada communities less likely to commit more crimes.

"88% of the prison population in this state have a sentence of less than 15 years. So that means if they arrest nobody ever again in this state we have 12,000 offenders that will be released in 15 years. So what that means to us is we have to do a better job in our prison to change the behavior of these individual so when they get into the community less people are being victimized,” says Dzurenda.

Utah, Louisiana, Minnesota and Virginia will also be participating in the two-year study, which starts early next year.