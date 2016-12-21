CHP: Highway 395 Crash Kills 4, Injures 1 in Lassen County

California Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a head-on crash on Highway 395 that killed four people early Sunday morning in Lassen County.

Troopers say about 3 a.m., the driver of an Audi identified as 42-year-old Juan Cisneros-Sanchez was heading northbound about two miles north of Hallelujah Junction when he drifted into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a Chevrolet.

Cisneros-Sanchez died at the scene, along with the driver of the Chevy identified as Christopher Roberts of Washington State. His wife Errin and their two-year-old daughter Ariella also passed away in the crash.

Their five-year-old son survived the crash and was hospitalized at Renown Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The collision is being investigated by CHP and the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office.