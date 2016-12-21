CHP: Highway 395 Crash Kills 4, Injures 1 in Lassen County - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

CHP: Highway 395 Crash Kills 4, Injures 1 in Lassen County

Posted: Updated:

California Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a head-on crash on Highway 395 that killed four people early Sunday morning in Lassen County. 

CHP says at about 3 a.m., a driver of an Audi heading north on Highway 395 north of Hallelujah Junction drifted into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a Chevrolet. 

Troopers say about 3 a.m., the driver of an Audi identified as 42-year-old Juan Cisneros-Sanchez was heading northbound about two miles north of Hallelujah Junction when he drifted into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a Chevrolet. 

Cisneros-Sanchez died at the scene, along with the driver of the Chevy identified as Christopher Roberts of Washington State. His wife Errin and their two-year-old daughter Ariella also passed away in the crash.

Their five-year-old son survived the crash and was hospitalized at Renown Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Lassen County Deputies say the four victims died on scene. 

The collision is being investigated by CHP and the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.