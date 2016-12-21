Retiring Sen. Harry Reid to Decide on Next Career in Coming Weeks

Retiring Sen. Harry Reid to Decide on Next Career in Coming Week - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Outgoing Democratic Sen. Harry Reid says he's been offered several jobs and will decide in coming weeks what he'll do after retiring from his 34-year stint in Congress.

Reid said in an interview with KNPR (http://bit.ly/2hVUKP4 ) on Wednesday that he's been approached by law firms, rich people who want his help and Nevada companies.

Reid plans to maintain a home in Washington D.C. and cited the area's high-quality health care, but he also said he'd spend more time in Nevada when his term ends Jan. 3.

The senior senator said his biggest regret in Congress was voting for the Iraq War, which he called the most disastrous foreign policy position in the country's history.

He advised his Democratic successor Catherine Cortez Masto to be bold and take clear policy positions.

