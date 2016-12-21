Affordable Care Act Holding Its Own: 6.4 Million Signed Up So Far

The Affordable Care Act seems to be holding its own. The administration says 6.4 million people have signed up so far this year for subsidized private insurance coverage through HealthCare.gov.



Despite rising premiums, dwindling insurers, and a Republican vow to repeal the president's health care law, enrollment is running ahead of last year's pace for now.



The Health and Human Services Department says about 400,000 more people signed up than for a comparable mid-December period in 2015.



The numbers are for 39 states served by the federal online insurance marketplace. Numbers from states running their own markets will be added later, raising the total.



Still, it's too early to tell if the administration will meet its target of 13.8 million signups.



Open enrollment ends Jan. 31.

