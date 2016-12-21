Affordable Care Act Holding Its Own: 6.4 Million Signed Up So Fa - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Affordable Care Act Holding Its Own: 6.4 Million Signed Up So Far

Posted: Updated:

The Affordable Care Act seems to be holding its own. The administration says 6.4 million people have signed up so far this year for subsidized private insurance coverage through HealthCare.gov.
    
Despite rising premiums, dwindling insurers, and a Republican vow to repeal the president's health care law, enrollment is running ahead of last year's pace for now.
    
The Health and Human Services Department says about 400,000 more people signed up than for a comparable mid-December period in 2015.
    
The numbers are for 39 states served by the federal online insurance marketplace. Numbers from states running their own markets will be added later, raising the total.
    
Still, it's too early to tell if the administration will meet its target of 13.8 million signups.
    
Open enrollment ends Jan. 31.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Kristen Remington's Health Watch ReportsMore>>

  • Ask the Doctor: Heat Stroke

    Ask the Doctor: Heat Stroke

    Monday, June 26 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-06-26 19:24:12 GMT

    Heat stroke requires emergency treatment. So how do you know your body is over-heating? Tonight's Ask the Doctor guest has the answer. 

    More >>

    Heat stroke requires emergency treatment. So how do you know your body is over-heating? Tonight's Ask the Doctor guest has the answer. 

    More >>

  • KTVN's 10th Annual 'Give 2 Live' Blood Drive July 12

    KTVN's 10th Annual 'Give 2 Live' Blood Drive July 12

    Monday, June 26 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-06-26 13:29:12 GMT

    In less than a month you can help save a life by giving blood. Our 10th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive is coming up on Wednesday, July 12th.

    More >>

    In less than a month you can help save a life by giving blood. Our 10th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive is coming up on Wednesday, July 12th.

    More >>

  • Health Watch: Rodeo Doctors

    Health Watch: Rodeo Doctors

    Friday, June 23 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-06-24 03:28:42 GMT

    In a sport that prizes toughness, you need an equally tough team, ready to care for rodeo athletes who suffer a gamut of injuries. Meet a local orthopaedic surgeon, who says there's no other place he'd rather be, in Health Watch.

    More >>

    In a sport that prizes toughness, you need an equally tough team, ready to care for rodeo athletes who suffer a gamut of injuries. Meet a local orthopaedic surgeon, who says there's no other place he'd rather be, in Health Watch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.