Washoe County Deputies Arrest Woman in Travel Fraud Case

Washoe County Deputies Arrest Woman in Travel Fraud Case

Vivian Saenz-Alvarado Vivian Saenz-Alvarado

From the Washoe County Sheriff's Office: 

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a suspect in their investigation of a fraudulent travel business operating out of Sun Valley. The Sheriff’s Office has received 71 complaints from victims of this business since the investigation began in September of 2015.

Deputies say in early December, 2016, Washoe County Detectives gained intelligence from a Secret Witness tip that 39-year-old Vivian Saenz-Alvarado, formerly of Sun Valley, had been residing in the South Lake Tahoe area. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives contacted the South Lake Tahoe Police Department and provided them with a possible location for Saenz-Alvarado. 

South Lake Tahoe Police located Saenz-Alvarado and took her into custody on December 7, 2016. Saenz-Alvarado waived extradition and was transferred to the Washoe County Detention Facility on December 14.

Saenz-Alvarado remains in custody at the Washoe County Jail on numerous charges, including four counts of embezzlement, four counts of obtaining money under false pretense, and four counts of using a credit card of another without consent.

Vivian Saenz-Alvarado was the owner of Vysa Travel, a vacation travel company which operated in the Sun Valley area and unexpectedly closed in September of 2015. Authorities say numerous customers reported they prepaid for vacations through the company prior to the closing of Vysa Travel and the money was never refunded. At that time, detectives were unable to locate Saenz-Alvarado.

From the Washoe County Sheriff's Office

