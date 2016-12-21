Reno 1868 FC Enhances Offense With Experienced Forwards

From Reno 1868 FC:

Reno 1868 FC has signed Jordan Roberts and Mackenzie Pridham, pending USL and federation approval. Both players are expected to play key offensive roles, complementing Monday’s signing, Dane Kelly.

“Jordan (Roberts) and Mackenzie (Pridham) will be great additions to our offense,” said Ian Russell, head coach of Reno 1868 FC. “They both work hard and are willing take chances.”

Jordan Roberts

Roberts, 23, originally from Bishop Aukland, England, came to the United States to attend Quincy University, where he played four years. After graduating, he was signed by the USL’s Saint Louis FC, where he played during the 2014-2015 seasons. Roberts’ father, Alan Roberts, played for Middlesbrough from 1982-85.

Mackenzie Pridham

Pridham, 26, played four years at California Polytechnic State University. After college, Pridham played for various teams in the USL. He made his USL debut with Minnesota United in 2014. In The following year, he moved to the Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 before playing for Sacramento Republic FC this last season.

Greater Nevada Field will host up to 18 matches in 2017, with 16 coming as regular-season matches for Reno 1868 FC during their inaugural USL campaign. The USL previously announced that the regular season will expand to 32 matches beginning in 2017. The club will play its first preseason match against the MLS’ San Jose Earthquakes on February 18.

Since the franchise was announced in September 2015, Reno 1868 FC has unveiled its club name, colors, crest and home jersey kit. Russell, a former assistant coach of the San Jose Earthquakes, was announced as 1868 FC’s head coach on November 22. The away kit and additional coaching staff will be announced at a later date.

