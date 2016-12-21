Carson City Deputies Suspects in Counterfeit Money Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City Deputies Suspects in Counterfeit Money Case

Posted: Updated:

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two people suspected of passing counterfeit money at multiple businesses. 

No other information was immediately available. 

Anyone with information can contact Detective David LeGros at 775-283-7853 or Lt. Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850.  

Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information. Just call 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.