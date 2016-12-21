Carson City Deputies Suspects in Counterfeit Money Case

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two people suspected of passing counterfeit money at multiple businesses.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact Detective David LeGros at 775-283-7853 or Lt. Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850.

Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information. Just call 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411.