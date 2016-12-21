Death Toll Raises to 31 in Mexico Fireworks Blast - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Death Toll Raises to 31 in Mexico Fireworks Blast

A 3-month-old boy and a 12-year-old girl are among the 31 people confirmed dead after a powerful explosion ripped through a fireworks market near Mexico City yesterday.

Nearly 50 people are still hospitalized, including ten children. 

A prosecutor says the death toll could rise, with 12 people listed as missing. 
    
The San Pablito fireworks market was bustling with hundreds of shoppers stocking up on explosives to set off during the holidays when the explosion took place.

Some of the injured have been burned over 90% of their bodies.
    
It is the third such blast to ravage the market on the northern outskirts of the capital since 2005.

