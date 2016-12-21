Germany Offers $105,000 for Arrest of Suspect in Deadly Truck Attack

German authorities are offering a reward of up to 100,000 euros ($105,000) for the arrest of a Tunisian man suspected of involvement in the fatal attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.



Federal prosecutors describe 24-year-old Anis Amri as of average height and weight, with black hair and brown eyes.



In a public notice issued Wednesday, prosecutors warn that the suspect could be "dangerous and armed," and urge members of the public to notify police if they see him.



Meanwhile, Berlin's city government says 12 people are still being treated for very serious injuries after the truck attack on a Christmas market.



Berlin's state health ministry said Wednesday that 12 people are still in hospital with very serious injuries, among them an unspecified number in critical condition.



However, it said that an increasing number of people with lighter injuries are being discharged.

