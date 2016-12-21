Police Arrest Man After Brief Standoff in Reno

Police officers have arrested a Reno man on gun-related charges after a brief standoff with authorities late Tuesday night.

Just after 7:30p.m., Monday police say they responded to the 1700 block of Bonneville Avenue on the report of shots fired into a residence.

When officers arrived in the area, they located several spent shell casings and several bullet holes that had struck a residence. Nobody in the residence reported being injured.

Then on Tuesday, around 10 p.m., detectives learned that 36-year-old Corey Leggett was possibly located in the 1000 block of Telegraph Street in south Reno. SWAT officers along with negotiators were called out, and after a brief standoff, Leggett was placed into custody.

Leggett was transported to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and booked for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Gun by a Prohibited Person, Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling, and Aiming a Gun at another Person.

If you have any information on this case, call the Reno Police Department at 334-2677, or 321-8372, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword – SW. Your information will remain anonymous.