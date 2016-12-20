Washoe County School District Projects Approved

The Washoe County School Board approved plans for the first round of capital projects after voters approved sales tax increase to combat school overcrowding. The unanimous approval was cause for celebration at the special meeting Tuesday, but the meeting was not without controversy.

"There are so many items here that I'm only saying to you guys, at least look further into them," said one man during public comment.

District officials presented the plans to the board and answered trustee questions. Also answering questions by trustees, and addressing public concerns about waste was Mike Cates. He is the head of the Capital Oversight Protection Committee that approves the budget for any capital project, before it goes to the school board for approval.



"I personally feel after 35 years of construction that these costs will be less than what the estimates are." says Cates, "But that's what they are, are estimates and I think everybody needs to take a deep breath and realize that."

Jeff Church, who wrote the opposition to WC-1 (the approved ballot measure that increased the Washoe County Sales tax) says that the school district lied, saying while the move may be legal, "Now we were promised that salaries would not be part of that WC-1 money," said Church during public comment. His concern is over administrative funds, which pays the salary of workers like contractors and project managers. District officials say they will need to add staff and hire workers like project managers. While the money is technically a salary it only pays for people working on capital projects. So it's not a violation of Nevada law.

"Just like a contractor pays for his salary of his people," says Pete Etchart, Chief Operations Officer for the Washoe County School District, "We pay for our inspectors and our personnel to monitor those projects."

Mike Cates says the protection committee will also be looking into which positions need to be long-term and which of those could be covered with a consultant.

Other concerns were about Superintendent Traci Davis and her salary. Her base salary is $238,000 and she received a 5% bonus for this year, so in 2016 she is making $249,900, which some argue is much too high. A second 5% performance bonus was originally up for discussion and possible approval at today's special meeting.

"Neither did the board agree to give me a bonus, or neither did I ask them to give me a bonus. However there is contract language, like that of the previous superintendents that say they could have that discussion."

The item was removed from the agenda before the board approved the rest of the items.

"Not that we don't want people to hold us accountable," says Davis, "We should be held accountable. But today the focus should be on students. And that's exactly what happened."

