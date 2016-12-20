Anonymous Donor Drops Gold Coin in Reno Kettle

The Salvation Army in Reno is celebrating an unusual donation into one of their kettles. A gold 1979 Krugerrand coin was slipped in by an anonymous donor outside BumbleBee Blooms Flower Boutique on Sierra Street.

This is the second year that a Reno kettle has received such a special gift. In 2015, two rare coins were each wrapped in $100 bills. Valued at approximately $550 each, this ended up being a total donation by the mystery donor to around $1,300.

“We don’t know if this is the same generous benefactor," said Major Charles Fowler, Washoe County Salvation Army Reno Corps Coordinator. "What we do know is the gift could not have come at a better time, as we head in to the final stretch of our biggest annual fund raising effort."

The Red Kettle campaign is currently down 5% compared to the income raised last Christmas season. The Reno Corps has had a goal of $320,000 for this year's campaign. Donations go towards food, clothing, social services, and Christmas gifts for children. They help around 2,500 families during the holiday season.

The Red Kettle season will conclude on Christmas Eve, but not before a "Bell-A-Thon" on Friday, December 23 outside of Walmart on Damonte Ranch Parkway. Two Salvation Army bell ringers will be standing outside the Walmart for 24 hours through 10 a.m. Saturday.