Carson City Deputies Arrest Woman in Hit-And-Run Crash

Carson City Sheriff’s Deputies say they have arrested a woman who was involved in a hit-and-run crash at a 7-Eleven this past November.

Deputies say on November 14th, the suspect got into an argument with a group of males at the gas pumps at the North Carson Street convenience store. Authorities say the woman then drove a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and intentionally rammed the occupied victim’s vehicle, and then sped away.

Based on tips received from the public, Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit was able to locate the Jeep and identify a suspect, 33-year-old Reno resident, Traci Lynn Morrison. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Morrison for battery with a deadly weapon.

Morrison was arrested on January 10, 2017 at the Reno Justice Court while there on an unrelated matter.

Traci was booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility for the warrant.