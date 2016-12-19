Sparks Police Arrest Four Suspects in Scheels Robbery - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Arrest Four Suspects in Scheels Robbery

Cheri Scott Cheri Scott
Norbert Lenoir Norbert Lenoir
Skylar Thackston Skylar Thackston

Sparks Police officers say they have arrested four people in connection with a robbery that occurred inside Scheels on Monday. One of the suspects is a 13-year-old juvenile.

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, police say the suspects selected items throughout the store, then walked past cashiers at the north end of Scheels. They say loss prevention employees made contact with the men just outside of the doors because they did not pay for their merchandise. 

Authorities say one of the men pulled out a handgun and threatened the loss prevention employees before running to a waiting vehicle.   

Police say the suspects were interviewed and arrested. 

18-year-old Norbert Lenoir of Nixon was booked into the Washoe County jail for Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

18-year-old Skylar Thackston of Nixon was booked into the Washoe County jail for Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

36-year-old Cheri Scott of Nixon was booked into the Washoe County jail for Robbery with a Deadly Weapon,  Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and Child Neglect.

And a 13-year-old juvenile was taken to Jan Evans for Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

