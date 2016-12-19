Trump Surpasses 270 Votes in Electoral College

Donald Trump surpassed the 270 votes in Electoral College to formally win presidency.

The Electoral College results will be officially counted and certified on January 6 during a joint session of Congress. Vice President Joe Biden will preside over the count.

This presidential election is the first since 1872 where there was more than one "faithless elector.

In Washington state, four electors opted for other candidates with three casting ballots for former Secretary of State Colin Powell, and one for Faith Spotted Eagle, a Native American activist who's been involved in the North Dakota pipeline fight.

There have been a handful faithless electors in past cycles, but not enough to change the outcome of the race.

Nevada's six electors met at the State Capitol to officially cast their ballots during the Presidential Electors Meeting. State law requires the electors to vote for the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates who won the popular vote in Nevada's general election. Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine won in Nevada by 2.4 percent, beating Donald Trump and Mike Pence by 27,202 votes, giving all six of Nevada's electoral votes to the democratic team.

"I believe in the American spirit and what we are about," JoEtta Brown, Elector from Minden said. "I'm honored that I was selected and elected as the elector for my party."

Greg Gardella is an elector from Reno. He says placing his ballot was in important part of bringing the election to a close.

"I think that there are a lot of people that feel disaffected by our own governance and I think that this serves, in many ways as a symbol of following through to the end," Gardella said.

Assemblywoman Teresa Benitez-Thompson, D-Reno, was one of the six electors. While Clinton will not be the 45th president of the United States, Benitez-Thompson says it is still an important and historical part of the American democratic process.

"For the first time ever, we as members of the electoral college had the opportunity and Nevada casted our vote for the female candidate, and the fact that there was a female candidate to vote for was the first time ever in the nation. So, it was a big deal," Benitez-Thompson said.

Paul Catha, Reno, Dayananda Rachakonda, Las Vegas, and Larry Jackson, Fallon, are the other three electors. Brown says she believes in the American system because she has been able to be an advocate for women and seniors. She says continuing this process is an important way to remember the past and work towards the future.

"I've seen a lot and I want to leave, for my grandchildren, a much better world," Brown said. "That if they want to run for president, they have that option to do so."

Anti-Trump protestors stood outside of the Nevada capitol building, earlier Monday. They encouraged electors from other states to vote for another candidate, hoping to prevent the republican nominee from getting the majority of electoral votes. That would have meant voting against the voters' decision, in some of those states.

"I feel like for the first time in my lifetime, the unprotected are really vulnerable, nationwide, because of the culture he has created," Ashley Marshall, Reno Resident said. "I think we need to do this. I think we're in a crisis situation. So if anything, they're fulfilling the promise and they're honoring the legacy of our founding fathers."

There has been a lot of discussion about the Electoral College. Assem. Benitez-Thompson says it will likely be a continuing conversation during the upcoming legislative session, where voting rights will be one of the topics.

