Douglas County Deputes Seek Man Wanted in Kidnapping, Armed Robbery Case

Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies need your help finding a man they say is considered to be armed and dangerous, and may be in the Gardnerville or Yerington areas after a kidnapping and armed robbery last week.

Deputies say 28-year-old Francisco “Frankie” Perez has a lengthy criminal record and is believed to be armed with a firearm, after the December 14th incident in Gardnerville.

Deputies say Perez and a second suspect, 35-year-old Stacy Conti-Salway beat a man inside in a home on Gilman Avenue, held the victim at gunpoint, and then forced him to remove an undisclosed amount of cash from the man’s bank.

At some point, the suspects released the victim.

One day after the alleged robbery, investigators located Conti-Salway and arrested her. Conti-Salway was booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges of First Degree Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Burglary, False Imprisonment, Coercion, and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card. Her bail has been set at $282,520.

Authorities say Perez is wanted on the same charges.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office l at (775) 782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at: 775-78-CRIME (775-782-7463).

(The Douglas County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)