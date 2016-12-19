Churchill County Deputies Seek Runaway Teen Girl

The Churchill County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a 17-year-old runaway, who was last seen in Fallon on November 27th.



Sable Schilder is approximately 5'1” tall and weighs 125lbs. Sable has shoulder length hair and deputies say it is common for her to dye her hair so they are unable to provide a known color at this time, however, her last known hair color was dark brown.

Schilder has a pierced nose and lip, and her ears are gauged. She also has tattoos of a heart and arrow on her left wrist, and a triangle tattoo on her left thigh.

She was last seen at her residence wearing a blue sweat shirt with the word "Pink" on the back. Further clothing description unknown, however, when she left it is believed she took a green and white Fallon Greenwave duffel bag full of clothes with her.

Deputies say Schilder could be in Nevada, California or Arizona.

If anyone has information, call the Churchill County Sheriff's Office at 775-423-3116.