Free Neighborhood Holiday Shuttles Around Truckee

Lake Tahoe is 6.5 feet higher than it was in October, before heavy rain and snow fell in the Sierra. Officials are ramping up the amount of water being released from Lake Tahoe, to make room for the snow melt that is still flowing into the lake.More >>
Whether it's a police car, or an ambulance, if first responders are parked on the side of the highway with flashing lights, all drivers are required to move over to give them space.More >>
Update: Caltrans says US Highway 395 south of Independence, California has reopened after flooding closed it on Sunday.More >>
It takes a lot of computers to run the Seismic Network at UNR. Several new sensors will eventually be installed throughout the area with some going near Truckee too. There is a little delay this year, though.More >>
CBS News found that at least once a week, a school bus driver is arrested for driving under influence, having child pornography or assaulting a child. In Nevada, there is a rigorous hiring process in place to make sure incidents like that don't happen here.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the woman who died in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
Reno Police say a man pulled out a knife on a Walmart employee and is now in custody.More >>
A family displaced by a house fire in Fernley on Monday is asking for your help.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.More >>
A trend that is sweeping the Las Vegas Strip has locals and tourists a like not too happy. More and more casinos are charging for parking and now a local casino is joining the trend.More >>
