Free Neighborhood Holiday Shuttles Around Truckee

Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit says they are offering free shuttles in and around Truckee from December 26 through New Year's Eve.

Officials say they are offering free shuttle service during the holidays traveling to and from Downtown Truckee from the local neighborhoods, Squaw Valley, and Northstar.

They say both residents and visitors can use this service.

Details are as follows:

FREE neighborhood shuttles will be providing service to/from Downtown Truckee between 12pm and 2:00am daily. The neighborhood shuttles will service the following destinations: Donner Lake, Sierra Meadows, Brockway, Prosser, Tahoe Donner and Glenshire.

Connections between the neighborhood and resort shuttles can be made in Downtown Truckee at the Truckee Train Depot.

FREE nightly resort shuttles will be providing service to/from Downtown Truckee to Northstar and Squaw Valley between 6pm and 2:00am daily.

Connections between holiday shuttle routes and TART daytime service can be made daily at the Truckee Train Depot. Connections between holiday shuttle routes and TART’s free night service can be made nightly at Northstar and Squaw Valley.

For schedules and additional information visit: www.TahoeTruckeeTransit.com