Yerington Man Found Guilty of Murdering Wife - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Yerington Man Found Guilty of Murdering Wife

Posted: Updated:

The Lyon County District Attorney's Office says a 29-year-old Yerington man has been found guilty of murdering his wife. 

Dustin Cooper was convicted for shooting to death his wife, 26-year-old Johnie Shadden. 

On March 22, 2016, Shadden stopped at their home in Yerington on a break while working her job as a rural mail carrier. She was home a short time before Cooper called 911. 

A jury convicted Cooper of First Degree Murder with the use of a Deadly Weapon, a Category A Felony, following an eight day jury trial at the Third Judicial District Court of the State of Nevada in Yerington. 

Cooper's sentencing date has not been announced. 

