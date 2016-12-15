Yerington Man Found Guilty of Murdering Wife

The Lyon County District Attorney's Office says a 29-year-old Yerington man has been found guilty of murdering his wife.

Dustin Cooper was convicted for shooting to death his wife, 26-year-old Johnie Shadden.

On March 22, 2016, Shadden stopped at their home in Yerington on a break while working her job as a rural mail carrier. She was home a short time before Cooper called 911.

A jury convicted Cooper of First Degree Murder with the use of a Deadly Weapon, a Category A Felony, following an eight day jury trial at the Third Judicial District Court of the State of Nevada in Yerington.

Cooper's sentencing date has not been announced.