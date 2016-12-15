Nevada Moped Registration Deadline Nearing

A law aimed at stopping scooter thieves in Nevada says moped owners need to register their vehicles with the DMV or face a citation in the new year.

The new requirement comes after state lawmakers passed a bill in 2015 calling for moped registration.

Democratic state Sen. Mo Denis led the charge, saying hundreds of scooters are stolen each year but owners have no easy way of proving the vehicles belong to them and often can't get them back from impound lots.

Moped owners must bring their vehicle to the DMV to determine the vehicle identification number and verify whether the vehicle is a moped or a motorcycle. Mopeds don't require a motorcycle-specific driver's license, insurance or a helmet, while motorcycles do.

One-time fees for registration are about $60.

Appointments are recommended to those who need to register their moped, as it will greatly reduce your wait time. Visit www.dmvnv.com/moped for complete details on moped requirements.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)