Reno City Council Moves One Step Closer to Bringing Pro Hockey to Reno

The Reno Puck Club, a limited liability corporation, has been pursuing the opportunity to bring an ECHL professional hockey team back to Reno since May of 2015.

On Wednesday, the Reno City Council voted to approve a term sheet that moves the city one step closer to making it happen. The city council will now discuss a full length agreement sometime after the New Year to possibly finalize a deal.

In October, the Reno Puck Club signed a ten year lease with the Reno Events Center as a possible site for the team's playing location. The RSCVA currently manages the events center, and is in support of passing those responsibilities to the Reno Puck Club.

Ken Lehner, managing partner with the Reno Puck Club, says possible renovations within the Reno Events Center would include the installation of an ice rink and other improvements that are estimated to cost approximately $5.7 million.

“The main expense in that would be the ice, the dasher boards, people love the term Zamboni, so obviously we'd have to buy Zamboni’s and things of that nature," says Lehner.

Back in the late 90's, Reno was home to a short lived minor league team called the Reno Renegades, but Lehner says the timing wasn't right.

With the recent addition of an NHL team to Las Vegas, and a growing market in Reno, Lehner says there's no better time or place to bring a new hockey team.

"By us bringing more activation to the Reno Events Center downtown, whether that's hockey games, whether that's indoor football, concerts, special events, those sorts of things, that brings people downtown," says Lehner.

If a team does come to Reno, they would be an affiliate to an NHL team. The goal is to have the team playing in Reno by October of 2018.