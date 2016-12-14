What if the Oakland Raiders Decide Not to Move to Las Vegas?

In a last ditch effort, City of Oakland officials overwhelmingly voted on Tuesday night to try and keep the Raiders from moving to Las Vegas.

The City Council and Alameda County Supervisors in a vast majority voted to work with investors to spend $1.3 billion rebuilding the Oakland Coliseum.

Spearheading the efforts to keep the Raiders in Oakland is investor and NFL Hall of Famer, Ronnie Lott.

"There have been many mornings that I've cried, trying to figure out how do we get this done,” said Lott at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Now that the Nevada Legislature has approved a $1.9 billion stadium project, Raiders owner, Mark Davis has made it clear he is ready to move to Las Vegas and has not publicly changed his tone after this proposal.

If he were to suddenly start entertaining Oakland, could he back out?

"Anything could happen but it's in the NFL's hands,” said Nevada Assemblyman, Paul Anderson, District 13 (R).

But the legislature has a backup plan.

"If they choose not to come to Las Vegas it will fall back to a collegiate stadium."

The contingency written into the bill includes downsizing the stadium significantly and decreasing the planned Clark County room tax increase slightly. This would bring the total taxpayer contribution to $200 million instead of $750 million. UNLV would also have to privately fundraise.

Legislators are confident the Raiders will not take the offer and instead move to Las Vegas.

"The NFL itself said these are not ones that are very attractive to the NFL or the Oakland Raiders."