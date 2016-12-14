What if the Oakland Raiders Decide Not to Move to Las Vegas? - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

What if the Oakland Raiders Decide Not to Move to Las Vegas?

Posted: Updated:

In a last ditch effort, City of Oakland officials overwhelmingly voted on Tuesday night to try and keep the Raiders from moving to Las Vegas.

The City Council and Alameda County Supervisors in a vast majority voted to work with investors to spend $1.3 billion rebuilding the Oakland Coliseum.

Spearheading the efforts to keep the Raiders in Oakland is investor and NFL Hall of Famer, Ronnie Lott.

"There have been many mornings that I've cried, trying to figure out how do we get this done,” said Lott at Tuesday’s city council meeting.     

Now that the Nevada Legislature has approved a $1.9 billion stadium project, Raiders owner, Mark Davis has made it clear he is ready to move to Las Vegas and has not publicly changed his tone after this proposal.

If he were to suddenly start entertaining Oakland, could he back out?

"Anything could happen but it's in the NFL's hands,” said Nevada Assemblyman, Paul Anderson, District 13 (R). 

But the legislature has a backup plan.

"If they choose not to come to Las Vegas it will fall back to a collegiate stadium."

The contingency written into the bill includes downsizing the stadium significantly and decreasing the planned Clark County room tax increase slightly. This would bring the total taxpayer contribution to $200 million instead of $750 million. UNLV would also have to privately fundraise. 

Legislators are confident the Raiders will not take the offer and instead move to Las Vegas. 

"The NFL itself said these are not ones that are very attractive to the NFL or the Oakland Raiders."

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.