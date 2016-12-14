NHP Identifies Drivers and Man Who Died in Crash on Highway 95A in Fernley

Nevada Highway Patrol has identified two of the drivers which includes the person who died in a crash in Fernley from December.

NHP say three vehicles were involved in a fatal crash, near Cottonwood Lane and Alternate 95A (Highway 50 Alternate) in Fernley Wednesday, December 14 late in the morning.

Troopers say a reported reckless driver of a Mercedes, identified as Stephen Murray of Alta, CA, drove into the oncoming lane and hit a Honda Civic head on. Troopers tell us that Murray had been flown by Care Flight to a hospital after the 11 a.m. crash. A third passenger vehicle sustained damage from debris from the crash.

NHP says the Honda driver, who has been identified as 25-year-old Stephen Johnson of Silver Springs, died on scene.

Troopers say impairment is suspected to be involved on the part of the Murray. NHP says that on Monday, March 20, Murray plead guilty and was sentenced in Lyon County District Court to one count of DUI (Controlled Substance) causing the death. Officials say Murray has been sentenced to serve a minimum of 6 to 20 years in the custody of the Nevada Department of Corrections.