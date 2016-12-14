NHP Identifies Drivers and Man Who Died in Crash on Highway 95A - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP Identifies Drivers and Man Who Died in Crash on Highway 95A in Fernley

Posted: Updated:

Nevada Highway Patrol has identified two of the drivers which includes the person who died in a crash in Fernley from December. 

NHP say three vehicles were involved in a fatal crash, near Cottonwood Lane and  Alternate 95A (Highway 50 Alternate) in Fernley Wednesday, December 14 late in the morning.

Troopers say a reported reckless driver of a Mercedes, identified as Stephen Murray of Alta, CA, drove into the oncoming lane and hit a Honda Civic head on. Troopers tell us that Murray had been flown by Care Flight to a hospital after the 11 a.m. crash.  A third passenger vehicle sustained damage from debris from the crash.

NHP says the Honda driver, who has been identified as 25-year-old Stephen Johnson of Silver Springs, died on scene. 

Troopers say impairment is suspected to be involved on the part of the Murray. NHP says that on Monday, March 20, Murray plead guilty and was sentenced in Lyon County District Court to one count of DUI (Controlled Substance) causing the death. Officials say Murray has been sentenced to serve a minimum of 6 to 20 years in the custody of the Nevada Department of Corrections.

  • Today's Top StoriesMore>>

  • Staying Safe in Extreme Heat

    Staying Safe in Extreme Heat

    Thursday, June 22 2017 2:39 AM EDT2017-06-22 06:39:25 GMT

    With the record-breaking temperatures Northern Nevada saw this week, REMSA is warning the public to stay safe while you're out enjoying the summer sun.  Last week alone, REMSA responded to 16 heat illness calls. They told us this number is significantly above average for them at this time of year.

    More >>

    With the record-breaking temperatures Northern Nevada saw this week, REMSA is warning the public to stay safe while you're out enjoying the summer sun.  Last week alone, REMSA responded to 16 heat illness calls. They told us this number is significantly above average for them at this time of year.

    More >>

  • Rick Perry Clarifies Remarks About Nuclear Waste in Nevada

    Rick Perry Clarifies Remarks About Nuclear Waste in Nevada

    Thursday, June 22 2017 2:34 AM EDT2017-06-22 06:34:48 GMT

    Rick Perry clarified on Wednesday about remarks he made on Tuesday in front of a House Subcommittee about possible nuclear waste in Nevada. 

    More >>

    Rick Perry clarified on Wednesday about remarks he made on Tuesday in front of a House Subcommittee about possible nuclear waste in Nevada. 

    More >>

  • Reno Rodeo 6th Performance Results

    Reno Rodeo 6th Performance Results

    Thursday, June 22 2017 2:06 AM EDT2017-06-22 06:06:06 GMT

    Silver and blue dominated the stands as crowds demonstrated school spirit for Wolf Pack Night.  There was a two-way tie for first place in bareback bronc riding with Wyatt Bloom from Bend, OR and Mason Clements from Mullen, UT both scoring an 83.5. This is great news for Clements, who was looking to redeem himself after a zero-score last night. Shorty Garrett from Eagle Butte, SD also found redemption from a zero-score by snagging the top spot with a 78 in saddle bronc.

    More >>

    Silver and blue dominated the stands as crowds demonstrated school spirit for Wolf Pack Night.  There was a two-way tie for first place in bareback bronc riding with Wyatt Bloom from Bend, OR and Mason Clements from Mullen, UT both scoring an 83.5. This is great news for Clements, who was looking to redeem himself after a zero-score last night. Shorty Garrett from Eagle Butte, SD also found redemption from a zero-score by snagging the top spot with a 78 in saddle bronc.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.