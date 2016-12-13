Carson City Sheriff: Seeks Runaway Teen

Carson City Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding a runaway teen.

The Sheriff's Office says they are seeking 16-year-old, Janae Angel who was reported as a runaway teen on Friday, December 9, 2016.

Officials say Angel might be with people she met on Facebook. They say she may be in the Reno and/or Tahoe area.

If you have seen her or have information, please contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch line at 775-887-2008 or contact Detective Acosta at 775-283-7855 or sacosta@carson.org.