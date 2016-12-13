Alameda County and Oakland City Council Approve $1.3 Billion Rai - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Alameda County and Oakland City Council Approve $1.3 Billion Raiders Deal

Both Alameda County and Oakland City Council have voted to approve an agreement to develop a $1.3 billion stadium in Oakland.

Alameda County supervisors have approved the stadium project that supporters hope will keep the Oakland Raiders in town with a vote that was three yes, one abstention and one against.

The Oakland City Council held a vote on the project Tuesday night. The Oakland City Council voted to approve the adoption of a negotiating agreement that will develop a $1.3 billion stadium in Oakland. The vote was seven for yes, zero for no with one abstaining.

Approval by both boards will allow the city and county to negotiate a formal agreement for a stadium project that includes $350 million in public money.
The agreement to negotiate does not include the Raiders. Team owner Mark Davis already has committed to moving the Raiders to Las Vegas, where a $1.9 billion stadium project has been approved.

A move to Nevada is not certain, although a vote by the NFL on whether to allow the move is possible as soon as January. The Raiders must get approval from 24 of the 32 NFL owners to move.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

