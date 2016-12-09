Nevada Ballot Recount Changes Just 15 Trump, Clinton Votes

A recount of ballots from five Nevada counties turned up just 15 erroneous votes between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump, and no change in the results of the Nov. 8 election.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said Thursday the recount is finished, because the sample didn't turn up significant errors.

Cegavske says a review of ballots from eight precincts in four rural counties and 84 precincts in and around Las Vegas took nine votes away from Clinton and six away from Trump.

She says all those changes were from absentee ballots.

Clinton defeated Trump statewide by about 27,000 votes, out of 1.1 million votes cast.

Cegavske says there was no change in results for independent candidate Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente.

He requested and paid for the Nevada recount.

