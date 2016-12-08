Reno Police Seeks Potential Victims of Mall Incident

Reno Police are looking for potential victims of a man seen trying to take pictures of underage girls in a changing room at Meadowood Mall.

Police say the man was seen around 6 p.m. on November 19th, but the girls, who were between 13 and 15, left the store before police arrived

Investigators are hoping to speak with them and their parents.

If you know anything that can help police, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous and you will be eligible for a reward.