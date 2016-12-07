Drafting Reno's Downtown Action Plan - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Drafting Reno's Downtown Action Plan

Posted:

The city of Reno authorized a new action plan for the downtown area back in the spring, and on Tuesday night, the Progressive Urban Management Associates made a presentation to the Reno City Council.

Brad Segal, the president of P.U.M.A, says the presentation gives the public an opportunity to let the council know what residents currently like about downtown Reno and what they hope can be changed.

“Thoughts in terms of how do we attract new investments and housing and jobs, ideas on making downtown more attractive and easy to get around, also some recommendations on how do you improve the experience down here,” says Segal.

Pedestrian friendliness and connectivity throughout downtown to the University of Nevada and the Truckee River were just a few of several points mentioned in the presentation.

John McCann, a Reno resident, says if many of these changes were to occur, it would make for a much cleaner and friendlier downtown.

“As a hydrologist I’m interested in the discussion they had on the Truckee River and redeveloping the Truckee River District. I'm also a bike commuter so there was discussion about improving the bicycle infrastructure, whether it's bike lanes new ones or connecting existing ones, that connectivity is really important for bicycle commuter safety," says McCann.

It's this kind of interest from the community that has prompted the Reno City Council to prioritize the revitalization of the downtown corridor.

Vice Mayor Neoma Jardon says the next step would be to determine how to make these developments happen.

“There were some great ideas that came tonight, those ideas are still being fostered and some details being worked out but there was some great input from a number of stakeholders and I appreciate our community's interest and their dedication and their passion to seeing our downtown revitalized," says Jardon.

