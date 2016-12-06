Traveling During Cold and Flu Season

Being in tight spaces with lots of people is risky business this time of year. Americans traveling during December are doing so at the peak season for the cold and flu.

Doctors think those who travel are at a higher risk of getting the cold and flu because of the closed confined spaces and recirculated air on planes. Basically, germs fly too.

"Direct hand-to-hand contact, sharing utensils, coughing and spraying these invisible particles onto you,” said Dr. Bobby Kahlon, M.D.

While you may not be able to control when and where you are exposed to germs, you can be a germ fighter while you travel. Wash your hands often and pack hand sanitizer. Also, doctors recommend a flu vaccination.

The first week of December is National Influenza Vaccination Week. Click here for a list of flu shot events. It does take two weeks for a vaccine to kick in and with the flu season continuing into the spring, it's not too late.

