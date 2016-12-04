Toys for Tots Hopes to Collect 100,000 Toys in Washoe County

In 2015 more than 86,000 toys were collected by the Toys for Tots organization in Washoe County and in 2016 the group hopes to collect more than 100,000.

100% of the toys that are collected in Reno and Sparks will stay in the Washoe County community where there are more than 10,000 boys and girls of all ages who will be given new toys.

Ken Santor, a Toys for Tots coordinator, has been with the program for four years. He says every year the efforts grow, but so too does the need for toys

"The money just isn't there for presents by the parents and that's where we come in,” says Santor.

Toys of any shape and size can be donated and monetary donations are accepted as well. The donations which started to be collected in October will eventually go to a variety of nonprofit organizations that cater to less fortunate kids.

For people looking to receive toys, registration takes place at the Salvation Army located on 1925 Sutro St. Anyone who registers must bring an I.D. for all household members, a proof of Washoe County residency, a birth certificate for all children and proof of low income eligibility.