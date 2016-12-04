The Northern Nevada Confederation of Clubs hosted their annual fundraiser today to collect toys for kids.

The 36th annual Reno Toy Run rolled through the streets of Reno Saturday morning.

Since 1980 the Reno Toy Run has been helping to make a difference for local families in need. Riders started at Chester's Harley Davidson on Market Street and ended at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

The celebration there included food, raffles, and live music. The run had over 500 riders, each rider brought a toy to donate. They also raised over $15,000.