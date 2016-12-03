Salvation Army Seeks Volunteer Bell Ringers

The Salvation Army says they are looking for volunteer bell ringers for their red donation kettles.

They say corporations, churches and families can volunteer to help defer the staffing costs and increase donations.

On Friday, Smith’s employees at nearly all store locations took over the red kettles for the day providing over 1,000 hours of Kettle standing. This donation of time saved The Salvation Army roughly $9,000 in staffing costs, as well as contributing the donations received in the Red Kettle that day, for a potential donation of $50,000.00.

"The donations collected at this vital time of year, go to fund the many local programs and services we provide to those in need all year round,” said Captain Troy Trimmer of The Salvation Army. “We are extremely grateful to Smith’s for taking on The Big Ring and encourage other businesses to do the same.”

The Salvation Army has been supporting those in need without discrimination since 1865, and more than 25 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a broad array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter for the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children.